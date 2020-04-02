Menu

Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season Six Viewer Votes

Published:

Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV show on The CW: season 6 viewer votes (cancel or renew season 7?)

Is the magic still there during the sixth season of the Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Penn & Teller: Fool Us is cancelled or renewed for season seven. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the Penn & Teller: Fool Us season six episodes here.

A CW magic competition series hosted by Alyson Hannigan, Penn & Teller: Fool Us showcases talented magicians performing their acts for comedic illusionists Penn Jillette and Teller. Those who manage to fool the pair win the opportunity to perform in Penn and Teller’s Las Vegas act.

What do you think? Which season six episodes of the Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should The CW cancel or renew Penn & Teller: Fool Us for a seventh season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

4/2 update: Penn & Teller: Fool Us has been renewed for a seventh season.



