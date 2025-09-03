SkyMed: Season Four; Additional Casting Revealed for Paramount+ Drama Series

Skymed is adding five to its cast for its fourth season. Shawn Ahmed, Leishe Meyboom, Alexander Eling, Cecilia Lee, and Lauren Lee Smith are joining the series, which was renewed in June.

Natasha Calis, Morgan Holmstrom, Mercedes Morris, Sydney Khune, and Aaron Ashmore star in the Paramount+ series, which follows the medics and pilots who fly air ambulances in Northern Canada.

Deadline revealed the following about season four:

“Season 4 will come in hot with new stories, new drama, and new characters flying air ambulances in the remote Canadian North. When Chief Pilot Wheezer (Aaron Ashmore) and Chief Nurse Hayley (Natasha Calis) welcome a new wave of rookie pilots and nurses to the team, it creates all-new conflicts, chemistry, and chaos, as the returning characters must navigate a whole new vibe on the plane and in the crew house. Exciting rescues and dangerous calls will put them all to the test as they race to save their patients—and each other. Ahmed will play cocky Flight Nurse Zay Patel, Meyboom as spirited rookie Flight Nurse Piper Adler, Eling as charming First Officer Wyatt Ellis, Lee as ambitious pilot Maya Yang, and Smith as Captain Riley, a globe-trotting pilot with a past connection to Wheezer.”

The premiere date for season four of Skymed will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ series? Do you plan to watch season four?