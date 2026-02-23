American Dad!: Season 20 Ratings + Viewer Votes

After more than a decade on TBS, the American Dad! series has returned to the FOX network. What’s more, there’s no need to wonder if the sitcom will be cancelled right now since American Dad! has already been renewed for a 21st season and beyond. Will the ratings improved now that the show’s moved back to a broadcast network? Stay tuned.

An animated comedy series, the American Dad! TV show stars the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Dee Bradley Baker, and Patrick Stewart. The story centers around super-patriotic CIA weapons expert Stan Smith (Seth MacFarlane) and his unorthodox family and housemates — blissfully unaware wife Francine (Schaal), geeky son Steve (Grimes), activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), son-in-law Jeff (Fischer), sassy space alien Roger (Seth MacFarlane), and Klaus (Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 19 of American Dad! on TBS averaged a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 267,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of American Dad! yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

TV SHOW STATUS American Dad! has been renewed for a 21st season, which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the American Dad! TV series on FOX? Are you glad it’s back on the network and been renewed for a 21st season already?