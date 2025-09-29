Krapopolis: Season Three Ratings + Viewer Votes

Once again, there’s no need to worry about Krapopolis being cancelled right now, since it’s already been renewed for a fourth season. The show doesn’t exactly draw big ratings but FOX has been patient and working to establish its own animated comedies since shows like The Simpsons and Family Guy were sold to Disney. Will Krapopolis have a long run like those long-running sitcoms? Stay tuned.

An animated comedy series, the Krapopolis TV show was created by Dan Harmon and stars Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Hannah Waddingham, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell, with Pia Shah and Alanna Ubach recurring. The story is set in mythical ancient Greece and revolves around a dysfunctional family of humans, gods, and monsters. They try to run one of the world’s first cities, Krapopolis, while attempting to guide humanity out of the savage wilderness and into a new lifestyle experiment they’re calling “civilization.” Tyrannis (Ayoade) is the city’s narcissistic mortal king. A goddess, Deliria (Waddingham) is his petty self-destructive mother. Tyrannis’ father, Shlub (Berry), is a mantitaur and a true pleasure seeker. Stupendous (Murphy) is Tyrannis’ half-sister and Hippocampus (Trussell) is his half-brother, a hot mess (biologically speaking). In the third season, Tyrannis holds the world’s first democratic elections, which is a terrible idea, while Deliria gets herself caught in a web of lies as she tries to get even with the gosspiy gods who cast her off Mt. Olympus. Shlub wants a forbidden boba and mobilizes an army to help him get it, while Tyrannis, wanting to show that he’s a man of the people, organizes the world’s first potluck supper.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Krapopolis on FOX averaged a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 606,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS Krapopolis has been renewed for a fourth season, which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

TV SHOW STATUS Krapopolis has been renewed for a fourth season, which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.