Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service: Season One Ratings

Chef Gordon Ramsay has had a long and successful relationship with FOX, dating back to 2005 and the first season of Hell’s Kitchen. Most of his shows have had long and successful runs. Will this new Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service program also be a success? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A culinary reality series, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service follows the outspoken chef and TV host as he trades his signature chef knives for a state-of-the-art surveillance vehicle and cutting-edge spyware. He ventures into struggling restaurants under the cover of night. With the help of a secret source on the inside, he gathers raw, unfiltered evidence and gets a 360-degree view of the major issues facing each restaurant. The insider will not only remain a secret to the staff, but will also help Ramsay infiltrate the restaurant after-hours for a dramatic nighttime black light kitchen investigation that reveals more filth than ever before. By the time Ramsay reveals his identity, it will be too late for the staff to cover up their culinary carelessness. Ramsay will take drastic measures to transform not only the restaurant but also the staff, because he knows he can upgrade the menu and renovate the restaurant, but the most important change has to come from the people. It remains to be seen if the restaurant and staff will be willing to accept Gordon’s mission, or if they’re too far gone to be saved.

As of May 23, 2025, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

