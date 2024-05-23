Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Season Three — Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Even Chef Ramsay has some competition this time around. Has the Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on FOX?



What’s This TV Show About?

A business competition reality series airing on the FOX television network, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars TV show stars Gordon Ramsay and Lisa Vanderpump. They each bring their expert knowledge and unique leadership styles to the second season. In a twist, the entrepreneurs will pitch themselves and their products, services, or business ideas to the moguls, who will then choose contestants to build their respective teams. The battle commences as teams are put through “Business Bootcamp,” designed to test their tenacity, initiative, perseverance and ambition as business leaders. With a $250,000 prize on the line, these entrepreneurs will be challenged in all aspects of running a food or beverage enterprise, including re-marketing a food product, innovating a new product, building brand loyalty, sales pitching and management.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars averages a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.14 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 27% in the demo and down by 23% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 23, 2024, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars for season three? Ramsay has a long and successful history with the network so I typically lean toward a renewal with his shows. This show’s a bit different from the rest so I think it’s even more likely to be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars cancellation or renewal news.



