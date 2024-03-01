Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Season Two; FOX Entrepreneur Series Renewed But Moving to the UK

FOX is still in business with its favorite chef. Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars has been renewed for a second season on the network, but filming is moving from California to the UK. American contestants will continue to be featured.

A competition reality series, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars TV show sees chef Gordon Ramsay trade his finely honed kitchen knives for the ruthless world of business. In the series, entrepreneurs from the food and beverage industry face rigorous challenges to reveal their business acumen, assess their tenacity, and help Ramsay decide which one deserves his personal $250,000 investment. The hopefuls are tested on every facet of managing a food business, from the conception and development of a product to its marketing and selling to actual customers. Ramsay and a panel of guest judges and carefully selected focus groups scrutinize the progress of these budding entrepreneurs. The contestants are put under intense pressure by Ramsay, where they need to demonstrate that they embody the essential elements for success in this industry – ambition, commitment, innovation, enthusiasm, and skill. Ramsay is prepared to put his money where his mouth is by presenting the winner with an investment opportunity to take their idea to the next level. But winning Ramsay’s support will take more than a great idea. They need to survive Gordon Ramsay – the only angel investor.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the first season of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars averaged a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.48 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). The first season aired between May and August of last year.

“I’m super happy that Food Stars is returning on FOX for season two,” said Ramsay. “America is full of incredible food and drink entrepreneurs and I can’t wait to see the talent and ingenuity that we discover.”

“Simply put, Gordon Ramsay has the golden touch in connecting with viewers and contestants across his impressive slate of shows,” said Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, FOX Entertainment. “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars was one of television’s strongest unscripted series last year, and we’re happy, and honored, to bring it back – with this season featuring a tantalizing twist — as our special partnership with Gordon continues to thrive.”

What do you think? Have you checked out the Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars series on FOX? Are you glad the series has been renewed for a second season?

