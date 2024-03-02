Hacks: Season Three Premiere Date Set; Helen Hunt, Christopher Lloyd, Tony Goodwyn and More Join Max Comedy Series

Hacks has its return date. Season three will return with a double-episode premiere in May. For the third season, fans will see Helen Hunt, Christopher Lloyd, Christina Hendricks, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, and Tony Goldwyn join the cast in guest starring roles.

Starring Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane Adams, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki, and Lorenza Izzo, the Hacks series was delayed from a 2023 return due to an illness for Smart.

The comedy follows an aging comedienne and her friendship with her young writer. The two parted at the end of season two, and season three picks up a year later with Deborah Vance (Smart) riding high off the success of her standup special and Ava (Einbinder) pursuing new opportunities back in Los Angeles.

Hacks returns on May 2nd. The trailer for season three is below.

