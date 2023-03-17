The Other Two: Season Three Premiere Date, Guest Stars, & Photos Revealed for HBO Max Comedy Series

The Other Two is returning soon to HBO Max. The streaming series has announced the third season’s premiere date and a list of guest stars with the release of the first photos of the season.

Starring Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Case Walker, Ken Marino, Molly Shannon, Brandon Scott Jones, Gideon Glick, Josh Segarra, and Wanda Sykes, the series follows a pair of siblings (Tarver and Yorke) as they cope with their other family members finding instant fame while having spent years trying to find it for themselves.

In season three, viewers will see Simu Liu, Fin Argus, Ann Dowd, Edie Falco, Ben Platt, Dylan O’Brien, Lukas Gage, Kiernan Shipka, Lawrence O’Donnell, Spike Einbinder, Andrea Boehlke, and Dana Delaney guest star in the series.

HBO Max revealed more about the series’ return in a press release”

Season three of the critically acclaimed Max Original comedy series, THE OTHER TWO, debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, MAY 4 on HBO Max. The ten-episode season is created, written, directed, and executive produced by Emmy(R) nominated former “Saturday Night Live” co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider. Season 3 logline: After comparing themselves for years to their much-younger pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), who is now a full adult, and their talk-show host mother (Molly Shannon), who’s now more powerful than she could have ever imagined, Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) are finally standing on their own two feet — fully “successful” in their own right! And yet, they somehow find themselves comparing themselves to new people once again??? Season 3 cast: The series stars Drew Tarver (Cary), Heléne Yorke (Brooke), Critics Choice Nominee Molly Shannon (Pat), Ken Marino (Streeter) and Case Walker (Chase); recurring cast includes Josh Segarra (Lance), Wanda Sykes (Shuli) and Brandon Scott Jones (Curtis). Returning guest stars include Richard Kind, Kate Berlant, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Rich, Ali Ahn, and Marcia DeBonis. New guest stars include Simu Liu, Fin Argus, Ann Dowd, Edie Falco, Ben Platt, Dylan O’Brien, Lukas Gage, Kiernan Shipka, Lawrence O’Donnell, Spike Einbinder, Andrea Boehlke, and Dana Delaney. Season two was nominated for Best Comedy Series by the Critics Choice Awards and Washington Post hailed it as “the funniest show on TV.” Entertainment Weekly called it a “searing showbiz satire with blithe brilliance” and Variety praised it for “setting the new standard for TV comedy right now” with its “sharpness” and “soulfulness.” Season 3 credits: THE OTHER TWO is created, written, and executive produced by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider; executive produced by Lorne Michaels; executive produced by Andrew Singer, and produced by Micah Frank and Eddie Michaels, for Broadway Video; executive produced by Blair Breard; produced by Ally Engelberg and Marc Lieberman for Above Average, and Gwen Bialic. The series is produced by Broadway Video, Above Average, and MTV Entertainment Studios. Directors include Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, and Charlie Gruet. Writers include Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, Allison Silverman, and Gilli Nissim.”

