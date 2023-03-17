FBoy Island: Season Three; The CW Picks Up Cancelled HBO Max Reality Series & Spin-off (Report)

FBoy Island is being pulled back from the television show graveyard. The CW has saved the dating reality series, which was cancelled after two seasons by HBO Max. A spin-off for the series — FGirl Island — is also in the works.

Per Deadline, The CW won a bidding war for the reality series, but the deal is not yet set in stone:

STX has been shopping the project for the last few months and we hear that The CW has won out, although sources warned that there’s no ink on the deal yet. It is a major statement of intent from the broadcaster, which last month hired Heather Olander to head up its drive into more alternative series. We hear that Olander has been busy meeting producers as she begins her buying spree, one that comes as unscripted programming could make up around 50% of its schedule with a mix of high-profile, big-budget projects like FBoy Island as well as smaller scale shows.

FBoy Island, hosted by Nikki Glaser, features women looking for love while surrounded by 12 nice guys and 12 ‘fboys.’ FGirl Island will be a gender reversal of the series.

What do you think? Did you watch FBoy Island on HBO Max? Will you check out the show on The CW?