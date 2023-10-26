FBoy Island: Season Three of CW Series Moving to Fridays, Masters of Illusion and World’s Funniest Animals Premieres Delayed

FBoy Island is making another move. After moving from its Thursday timeslot to Monday night for season three, The CW is now moving the series to Friday nights.

Hosted by Nikki Glaser, the dating series follows three women who try to find love on a tropical island surrounded by “nice guys” and “FBoys.” In season three, the ladies are Katie Thurston, a 32-year-old comedian and former Bachelorette from Seattle, WA; Daniella Grace, a 33-year-old influencer, real estate investor, and swimwear brand founder from Marina Del Rey, CA; and Hali Okeowo, a 28-year-old model from Brooklyn, NY. They’re joined by 21 men between the ages of 22 and 32.

FBoy Island will move to Fridays at 9 PM. A rerun will air tomorrow night, a new episode will air on Monday, October 30th, and another new installment will run on Friday, November 3rd, and for the rest of the ten episode season.

The dating reality series will take over the timeslot originally slated for Masters of Illusion and World’s Funniest Animals, which were supposed to debut their respective 13th and fourth seasons tomorrow. The network recently moved them from Saturday night to Friday night to join the return of Penn & Teller: Fool Us. That show will still have its 10th season premiere tomorrow night.

What do you think? Will you follow season three of FBoy Island to Friday nights? Are you disappointed that Masters of Illusion and World’s Funniest Animals have been bumped?