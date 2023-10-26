Shoresy: Season Three; Letterkenny Spin-Off Renewed on Hulu Ahead of Season Two Premiere

Shoresy returns to Hulu tomorrow for its second season, but viewers will have more of the series to see in 2024. Crave and Hulu have announced a third season renewal for the Letterkenny spin-off series.

Starring series creator Jared Keeso, Tasya Teles, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat, Blair Lamora, Keilani Rose, Jonathan-Ismael Diaby, Terry Ryan, Ryan McDonell, and Max Bouffard, the comedy follows hockey player Shoresy (Keeso) as he joins a struggling AAA team.

More was revealed about the renewal of the series in a press release.

Ahead of its Season 2 finale, Crave confirmed today a Season 3 order for its smash-hit original series, SHORESY. Created by and starring Jared Keeso, and produced by New Metric Media in association with Play Fun Games and Crave, the hockey comedy continues to follow the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favourite character, Shoresy (Keeso), and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (The NOSHO). Production on Season 3 begins in Sudbury, Ont. in November. Returning cast starring alongside Keeso are: Tasya Teles (THE 100) as Nat; Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat (Prey) as Sanguinet; Blair Lamora (Paranormal Nightshift) as Ziigwan; and Keilani Rose (FLIMSY) as Miigwan. From, Blainville, QC, rapper Jonathan-Ismael Diaby stars as Dolo; and former Montréal Canadien, author, and actor Terry Ryan stars as Hitch. Ryan McDonell (THE CROSSING) stars as Michaels, Max Bouffard (LETTERKENNY) is JJ Frankie JJ, and former Kahnawake Condor and MMA fighter Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen returns as Goody. Legendary all-time tough guy Jon “Nasty” Mirasty, former ‘Canes centre Brandon Nolan, and three time Stanley Cup winner, Jordan Nolan star as Jim, Jim, and Jim, respectively, with Listowel’s Keegan Long as Liam, and North Bay’s Bourke Cazabon as Cory.

Production on the third season of the Shoresy series will begin next month. A premiere date will be announced later.

