Shoresy: Crave Orders Spin-Off for Letterkenny Comedy Series in Canada

Shoresy is headed to Crave for Canadian viewers. The comedy is a spin-off to Letterkenny, a Canadian series that airs on Hulu in the United States. It is not yet known if the streaming service will also pick up the spin-off. Production has just begun on seasons 10 and 11 of Letterkenny.

Crave revealed a bit about Shoresy in a press release.

From the team behind the smash-hit series LETTERKENNY comes its first official spin-off, SHORESY. Created by, written by, and starring Jared Keeso, directed by Jacob Tierney, and produced by New Metric Media in partnership with WildBrain and Play Fun Games, in this new series, Shoresy joins a senior triple hockey AAA team in Northern Ontario on a quest to never lose again. (New Metric Media).

