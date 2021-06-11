A Million Little Things: Season Four; ABC Series Creator Talks Episode Order and Show’s Future

A Million Little Things ended its third season earlier this week. The ABC drama has already been renewed for a fourth season, and there will be more episodes next season. Instead of the usual 18 episodes, fans will see 20 episodes during the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Series creator DJ Nash said the following about the episode order, per Deadline:

“We’re doing 20 episodes this year. It’s the biggest season we’ve ever had. With us getting a 20-episode order, it doesn’t feel like that ABC wants this to be our last season.”

Nash also teased some about what fans can expect in season four, per Deadline. He said the following:

“Well, certainly, we have what happened behind that door. We’re also following whether or not this family moves to France and if some of them do and some of them don’t and what’s the fallout of how that affects this family. We have the mystery of how did what happened to Peter affect what happens with Gary and Darcy, moving forward. We left the season with Maggie also aware that Gary wasn’t where he was supposed to be, and so, we’ll see how her awareness might affect the story. We’re also seeing Maggie, who’s found her voice in this podcast, gain some notoriety, and that story is a story we’re tracking next season that has some very funny and fun actors, who are fans of our show, joining our series that we’re excited about, and then, finally, for Rome, his documentary is picking up, and we’ll see him have incredible success. We’re telling that story, and for Regina, her figuring out what the next chapter of her life is going to be and her relying on her friends, who have had to face similar questions, for support and love as she finds that next chapter. That will involve a return of some people who have been in our series before that we have been excited to come back.”

A premiere date for season four of A Million Little Things has not been set but we do know it will air on Wednesday nights this fall.

What do you think? Are you excited about seeing more of A Million Little Things next season on ABC?