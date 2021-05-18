Check Out the Network Television Fall 2021 Schedule (updated 5/18/2021)

The five broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, The CW, FOX, and NBC — are releasing their plans for the fall portion of the 2021-22 season.

If you want to start planning what you’ll be watching each night this fall, check out the chart for the night-by-night schedule below. We’ll add dates and update the listings as details become available.

ABC Fall 2021 shows: 20/20, America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Bachelorette, Big Sky, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, Home Economics, A Million Little Things, Queens, The Rookie, Shark Tank, Station 19, Supermarket Sweep, and The Wonder Years. (missing a show?)

CBS Fall 2021 shows: (TBD)

The CW Fall 2021 shows: (TBD)

FOX Fall 2021 shows: 9-1-1, Alter Ego, The Big Leap, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, The Great North, The Masked Singer, Our Kind of People, The Resident, The Simpsons, and WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown. (missing a show?)

NBC Fall 2021 shows: The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Dateline NBC, La Brea, Law & Order: For the Defense, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, New Amsterdam, Ordinary Joe, and The Voice. (missing a show?)

Click the links in the chart to see the info we have on each of the new and returning shows.

Note: If you’re not seeing the chart, please try reloading the page. You can also view it and print it here.

Not seeing your favorite shows in the chart? Have they been cancelled or will they return later in the season? Check out our updated status pages: ABC | CBS | The CW | FOX | NBC

What do you think? Which shows will you be watching this Fall? Which timeslots are too crowded with TV series you want to watch?