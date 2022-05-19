Check Out the Network Television Fall 2022 Schedule (updated 5/19/2022)

Four of the five broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, The CW, and NBC — have released their plans for the fall portion of the 2022-23 season. FOX will announce its plans at a later date. If you want to start planning what you’ll be watching each night this fall, check out the chart for the night-by-night schedule below. We’ll add dates and update the listings as details become available.

ABC Fall 2022 shows: 20/20, Abbott Elementary, Alaska, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Bachelor in Paradise, Big Sky, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Conners, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, Home Economics, The Rookie, The Rookie: Feds, Shark Tank, and Station 19. (missing a show?)

CBS Fall 2022 shows: 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, Blue Bloods, Bob ♥ Abishola, CSI: Vegas, East New York, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Fire Country, Ghosts, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, The Real Love Boat, So Help Me Todd, Survivor, SWAT, and Young Sheldon. (missing a show?)

The CW Fall 2022 shows: All American, All American: Homecoming, Coroner, DC’s Stargirl, Family Law, Kung Fu, Magic with the Stars, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Professionals, Walker, Walker: Independence, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The Winchesters, and World’s Funniest Animals. (missing a show?)

FOX Fall 2022 shows: (TBA).

NBC Fall 2022 shows: Capital One College Bowl, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Dateline NBC, La Brea, Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Lopez vs Lopez, New Amsterdam, Quantum Leap, The Voice, and Young Rock. (missing a show?)

Click the links in the chart to see the info we have on each of the new and returning shows.

Note: If you’re not seeing the chart, please try reloading the page. You can also view it and print it here.

Not seeing your favorite shows in the chart? Have they been cancelled or will they return later in the season? Check out our updated status pages: ABC | CBS | The CW | FOX | NBC

What do you think? Which shows will you be watching this Fall? Which timeslots are too crowded with TV series you want to see?