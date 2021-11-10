Amazing Race, Celebrity Big Brother, Good Sam: CBS Sets Winter/Spring 2022 Premieres and Schedule



CBS has announced its plans for early 2022 and they include series and season premiere dates for five series. They are The Amazing Race (season 33, January 5th), Celebrity Big Brother (season three, February 2nd), Good Sam (series debut, January 5th), Survivor (season 42, March 9th), and Undercover Boss (season 11, February 2nd).

The network also revealed 2022 return dates for its current series, that SWAT is shifting to Sundays, and that new primetime specials for The Price Is Right and Let’s Make a Deal will air in January.

Here are some additional details from CBS, as well as a night-by-night schedule:

CBS ANNOUNCES WINTER/SPRING 2022 PREMIERE DATES FOR NEW AND RETURNING SCRIPTED, ALTERNATIVE AND SPECIALS PROGRAMMING

New and Returning Series Include:

· New Drama GOOD SAM Premiering Wednesday, Jan. 5

· THE AMAZING RACE on Wednesday, Jan. 5

· UNDERCOVER BOSS on Friday, Jan. 7

· CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER on Wednesday, Feb. 2

· SURVIVOR on Wednesday, March 9

CBS’ Top-Rated Daytime Game Shows THE PRICE IS RIGHT and LET’S MAKE A DEAL Have Themed Primetime Specials in January

New Episodes of Returning Series on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday Begin Airing Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

“S.W.A.T.” Moves to Sundays at 10:00 PM on Jan. 2

CBS today announced premiere dates for new and returning midseason CBS Original programming, including the new drama GOOD SAM and fan favorites THE AMAZING RACE, UNDERCOVER BOSS, CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER and SURVIVOR.

“CBS is having an exceptional fall, with the top new comedy and the top two new dramas. All our freshman series are resonating with viewers, and key scheduling moves are improving and strengthening nights,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “We’re up significantly over last fall and look forward to keeping the momentum going in the second half of the season, with a robust mix of programming including scripted, alternative and specials.”

GOOD SAM, starring Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs, premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), after CSI: VEGAS completes its planned 10-episode first season. GOOD SAM is about Dr. Sam Griffith (Bush), a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Isaacs), falls into a coma. When Dr. Griffith wakes up months later, demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent. Complicating matters, this caustic and arrogant boss also happens to be her father. As Griff defies Sam’s authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal the hearts of their patients.

The multiple Emmy Award-winning THE AMAZING RACE makes its eagerly anticipated return with a special two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 5 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) with Emmy Award-nominated host Phil Keoghan. During the 33rd season, teams of two once again embark on a trek around the world, hoping to be the first to arrive at the final destination, winning THE AMAZING RACE and the $1 million prize. RACE moves to its regular time period on Wednesday, Jan. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

The 11th season of the Emmy Award-winning alternative series UNDERCOVER BOSS premieres Friday, Jan. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). The series follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank-and-file of their own organizations. Each week, a different leader will sacrifice the comfort of their corner office for an undercover mission to examine the inner workings of their operation.

CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER returns for a third season on Wednesday, Feb. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), with a group of celebrities living together in the BIG BROTHER house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Following the premiere, CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER will air on multiple nights each week throughout February, with the finale on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The spring edition of SURVIVOR debuts with a two-hour premiere Wednesday, March 9 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst. It moves to its regular time period on Wednesday, March 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT).

In addition, CBS’ top-rated daytime game shows, THE PRICE IS RIGHT hosted by Drew Carey and LET’S MAKE A DEAL hosted by Wayne Brady, will have themed primetime specials in January. THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT will have two specials, Wednesday, Jan. 12 and Wednesday, Jan. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). LET’S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME airs Wednesday, Jan. 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT).

New episodes of returning series on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays will begin airing Sunday, Jan. 2, including S.W.A.T., which is moving to its new time period on Sundays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

As previously announced, the 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS(R) will air Monday, Jan. 31 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT,) and CBS’ inaugural broadcast of the CMT MUSIC AWARDS live from Nashville will air Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/delayed PT).

CBS’ 2022 WINTER/SPRING SCHEDULE

Sunday, Jan. 2

8:00-9:00 PM THE EQUALIZER (new episode)

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (new episode)

10:00-11:00 PM S.W.A.T. (NTP)

Monday, Jan. 3

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (New Episode)

8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS (New Episode)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: HAWAI`I (New Episode)

Tuesday, Jan. 4

8:00-9:00 PM FBI (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI: INTERNATIONAL (New Episode)

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (New Episode)

Wednesday, Jan. 5

8:00-10:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (2-Hour 33rd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM GOOD SAM (Series Premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 6

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON (New Episode)

8:30-9:00 PM UNITED STATES OF AL (New Episode)

9:00-9:30 PM GHOSTS (New Episode)

9:30-10:00 PM B POSITIVE (New Episode)

10:00-11:00 PM BULL (New Episode)

Friday, Jan. 7

8:00-9:00 PM UNDERCOVER BOSS (11th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM MAGNUM P.I. (New Episode)

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (New Episode)

Wednesday, Jan. 12

8:00-9:00 PM THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT

9:00-10:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (RTP)

Wednesday, Jan. 19

8:00-9:00 PM THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT

Wednesday, Jan. 26

8:00-9:00 PM LET’S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME

Monday, Jan. 31

8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS(R)

Wednesday, Feb. 2

8:00-9:00 PM CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER (3rd Season Premiere)

Thursday, Feb. 3

9:00-10:00 PM CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER

Friday, Feb. 4, 11 & 18

8:00-10:00 PM CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER (2-Hour Episode)

Sunday, Feb. 6, 13 & 20

8:00-9:00 PM CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER

Monday, Feb. 7 & 14

9:00-10:00 PM CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 16 & 23 (finale)

8:00-9:00 PM CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER

Saturday, Feb. 19

8:00-9:00 PM CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER

Monday, Feb. 21

9:00-11:00 PM CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER (2-Hour Episode)

Wednesday, March 9

8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR (2-Hour 42nd Season Premiere)

Wednesday, March 16

8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR (RTP)

Sunday, April 3

8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT CMT MUSIC AWARDS

About THE AMAZING RACE

Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo and Phil Keoghan are the executive producers for Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Worldrace Productions in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions.

About CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER

Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan are the executive producers for Fly on the Wall Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America.

About GOOD SAM

GOOD SAM stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs, Skye P. Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Davi Santos, Omar Maskati, Wendy Crewson, and Edwin Hodge. Katie Wech, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Frank Siracusa and John Weber serve as executive producers for CBS Studios. Tamra Davis is an executive producer (pilot only) and directed the pilot from a script by Wech.

About SURVIVOR

Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen are executive producers for S.E.G. Holdco., LLC.

About UNDERCOVER BOSS

Stephen Lambert, Jack Burgess, Mike Cotton and Rachel Bloomfield are executive producers for Studio Lambert/All3Media America.