ABC Announces New and Returning TV Series for 2022-23 Schedule

The alphabet network has unveiled its plans for the 2022-23 broadcast season. Shows returning to ABC include 20/20, Abbott Elementary, America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, Big Sky, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Conners, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, Judge Steve Harvey, Home Economics, A Million Little Things, The Rookie, Shark Tank, Station 19, and The Wonder Years.

New shows include Alaska, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Not Dead Yet, and spin-off The Rookie: Feds. Additional programming and premiere dates will be announced in the future.

Here’s the network’s schedule and press release:

ABC FALL 2022 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE, all times are Eastern/Pacific).

MONDAY

8 PM — Bachelor in Paradise

10 PM — The Good Doctor

TUESDAY

8 PM — Bachelor in Paradise

10 PM — THE ROOKIE: FEDS

WEDNESDAY

8 PM — The Conners

8:30 PM– The Goldbergs

9 PM — Abbott Elementary (new night)

9:30 PM — Home Economics

10 PM — Big Sky (new night)

THURSDAY

8 PM — Station 19

9 PM — Grey’s Anatomy

10 PM — ALASKA

FRIDAY

8 PM — Shark Tank

9 PM — 20/20 (two hours)

SATURDAY

8 PM College Football

SUNDAY

7 PM — America’s Funniest Home Videos

8 PM — CELEBRITY JEOPARDY!

9 PM — Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

10 PM — The Rookie

ABC UNVEILS 2022-2023 FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

NETWORK ENTERS NEW SEASON WITH UNPRECEDENTED STABILITY AS FAN FAVORITES RETURN ALONG WITH NEW, BOLD ORIGINAL SCRIPTED AND UNSCRIPTED TITLES

ABC EXTENDS WINNING STREAK AS NO. 1 ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

NEW DRAMAS ‘ALASKA’ STARRING HILARY SWANK AND ‘THE ROOKIE: FEDS’ STARRING NIECY NASH-BETTS ADDED TO FALL SCHEDULE

NEW ‘CELEBRITY JEOPARDY!’ JOINS SUNDAY NIGHT LINEUP

TWO NIGHTS OF REALITY JUGGERNAUT ‘BACHELOR IN PARADISE’ SET FOR FALL

NETWORK EMBRACES STRONG, RETURNING COMEDY BLOCK, BOLSTERED BY BREAKOUT HIT ‘ABBOTT ELEMENTARY’

NEW COMEDY ‘NOT DEAD YET’ STARRING GINA RODRIGUEZ SET TO DEBUT MIDSEASON

NEW SEASONS OF POWERHOUSE UNSCRIPTED SERIES ‘AMERICAN IDOL,’ ‘THE BACHELOR’ AND THE BELOVED ‘JUDGE STEVE HARVEY’ TO RETURN IN EARLY 2023

Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, today unveiled the ABC primetime schedule for the 2022-2023 fall season, featuring a strong, returning slate of established, fan-favorite shows and two new powerhouse scripted series, both anchored by bold and compelling female leads. Additionally, ABC adds a sprinkle of star power to long-running game show staples, with the pickup of the all-new, high-stakes “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” which joins the Sunday night lineup, paired with the return of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.”

The network continues to deliver on its success as the season’s No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49 for the third year in a row, winning six of the last eight seasons based on entertainment programming. ABC ranks or ties as the No. 1 entertainment network on 14 of the 32 weeks of the season to date among Adults 18-49, marking more weekly wins with entertainment programming than any other network.

“Our fall schedule is a testament to our strong, dynamic programming slate that we’re continuing to nurture with top talent, world-class, award-winning storytellers and marquee titles,” said Erwich. “By capitalizing on the success of our strongest assets, we’re betting on stability while also introducing and investing in key projects that will allow us to build on our momentum as the No. 1 entertainment network for the third consecutive year.”

This fall, ABC debuts dramas “Alaska,” from Oscar(R)-winning writer Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”) and starring two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank, and the “The Rookie: Feds,” a spinoff of the popular Sunday night police drama “The Rookie” and starring Niecy Nash-Betts.

The network is also leaning into the strength of its Wednesday night comedy block, having renewed its full roster including legacy series “The Conners” and “The Goldbergs,” fan-favorite “Home Economics” and ABC’s No. 1 new comedy last season from burgeoning star Quinta Brunson – critically acclaimed breakout hit “Abbott Elementary.”

These shows will be joined in the fall by previously announced returning series “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” “Big Sky,” “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Rookie,” “Shark Tank” and “Station 19.”

The freshman comedy “Not Dead Yet,” starring Gina Rodriguez, will debut midseason, along with the return of the Peabody Award-nominated comedy “The Wonder Years” and the drama “A Million Little Things.”

Beloved unscripted series also returning midseason include ABC’s No. 1 program this season in Total Viewers and preeminent singing competition series, “American Idol,” the nation’s guilty pleasure, “The Bachelor,” and laugh-out-loud courtroom comedy “Judge Steve Harvey.”

Additional midseason announcements will be made at a later time.

Fall premiere dates will be announced soon.

Show descriptions for new ABC series are below.

NEW FALL SERIES

ALASKA (Thursdays, 10:00 p.m. ET)

From the mind of Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”), “Alaska” stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

Alongside Swank, “Alaska” stars Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Martin, Ami Park as Jieun Park and Craig Frank as Austin Greene.

Tom McCarthy is creator and executive producer. Hilary Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke, Kyle Hopkins (Anchorage Daily News) and Ryan Binkley (Anchorage Daily News) are executive producers on the series. “Alaska” is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

The pilot episode is written and directed by Tom McCarthy.

CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! (Sundays, 8:00 p.m. ET)

“Celebrity Jeopardy!,” produced by Sony Pictures Television, is an all-new game show airing this fall on ABC. This new series welcomes celebrity contestants to compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” is executive produced by Michael Davies.

THE ROOKIE: FEDS (Tuesdays, 10:00 p.m. ET)

From the executive producers of flagship series “The Rookie” comes “The Rookie: Feds” starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the current fourth season of “The Rookie,” where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.

“The Rookie: Feds” stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, Frankie Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark and Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza.

Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter are co-creators and executive producers. Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Corey Miller are executive producers. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio and international distributor of “The Rookie: Feds,” a co-production with ABC Signature.

NEW MIDSEASON SERIES

NOT DEAD YET

From creators David Windsor and Casey Johnson (“This Is Us,” “The Real O’Neals”) and starring Gina Rodriguez, “Not Dead Yet” follows Nell Stevens (Rodriguez), a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. When she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries, Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source. The series is adapted from the book “Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up” by Alexandra Potter.

“Not Dead Yet” stars Gina Rodriguez as Nell, Joshua Banday as Dennis and Angela Gibbs as Cricket.

Casey Johnson and David Windsor are creators and executive producers. Also executive producing is Gina Rodriguez and Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

