American Idol, Million Little Things, Will Trent: ABC Sets Early 2023 Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows

The alphabet network has announced its plans for midseason, and they include the premieres of several new and returning series. New shows include The Company You Keep, Not Dead Yet, The Parent Test, and Will Trent. Kicking off new seasons will be American Idol, The Bachelor, and A Million Little Things. ABC has (finally) confirmed that the latter series is ending with the upcoming fifth season.

Shows resuming their current seasons in the new year are Abbott Elementary, Alaska Daily, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Big Sky, Celebrity Jeopardy!, The Chase, The Conners, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, Home Economics, The Rookie, The Rookie: Feds, Shark Tank, and Station 19.

Here are the upcoming ABC premiere dates, as well as a few schedule changes:

Below are premiere dates for new and returning shows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific).

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” (previously announced)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Parent Test” (special series premiere – previously announced)

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

8:00-9:00 p.m. “The Rookie” (new night and time)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “The Rookie: Feds” (new time)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Will Trent” (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

9:00-9:31 p.m. “Abbott Elementary”

9:31-10:00 p.m. “Home Economics”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Big Sky: Deadly Trails”

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (new night)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “The Parent Test” (regular time period premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Chase” (new night and time)

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

8:00-9:01 p.m. “Shark Tank”

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Conners”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

MONDAY, JAN. 23

8:00-10:01 p.m. “The Bachelor” (season premiere – previously announced)

10:01-11:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Not Dead Yet” (early series premiere)

9:31-10:00 p.m. “Not Dead Yet” (regular time period premiere – new episode)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things” (farewell season premiere)

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

7:00-8:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:00-10:00 p.m. “American Idol” (season premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Company You Keep” (series premiere)

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Station 19”

9:00-10:01 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

10:01-11:00 p.m. “Alaska Daily”

Multiple Emmy(R) Award-winning comedy "Abbott Elementary," starring and executive produced by Quinta Brunson, resumes class WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4. After just seven days of multiplatform viewing, the second season premiere of "Abbott Elementary" skyrocketed to a 2.43 rating among Adults 18-49, soaring more than four times over its initial Live+Same Day rating.

“WILL TRENT” (Series Premiere) – TUESDAY, JAN. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m.)

Based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling “Will Trent” series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

“Will Trent” stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen, Karin Slaughter and Oly Obst. Ramón Rodríguez is a producer. The pilot episode is written by Liz Heldens & Dan Thomsen, and directed and executive produced by Paul McGuigan.

“THE PARENT TEST” (Special Premiere) – THURSDAY, DEC. 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m.), and THURSDAY, JAN. 5 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)

Based on a hit Australian television format, “The Parent Test” will explore the many distinctively different parenting styles. From helicopter to child-led parents, 12 families are put under the microscope in the ultimate parenting stress test and will share learnings about emotional hot-button topics that compare the multiple styles of parenting. The families are put through various situations to foster conversations about how each unit operates. Host Ali Wentworth and parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown moderate these impassioned conversations amongst parents who may have conflicting opinions on how to raise their families, but they all share the common goal of raising happy, healthy children.

“The Parent Test” is produced by Eureka Productions. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Eden Gaha, Anita Brown and David Tibballs serve as executive producers. Charles Wachter serves as the showrunner and executive producer, and Brian Smith serves as director and executive producer. “The Parent Test” is based on “Parental Guidance,” the hit series on Nine Network in Australia.

“NOT DEAD YET” (Series Premiere) – WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8 (8:30-9:00 p.m. – early debut) and (9:30-10:00 p.m.)

From creators David Windsor and Casey Johnson (“This Is Us,” “The Real O’Neals”) and starring Gina Rodriguez, “Not Dead Yet” follows Nell Serrano (Rodriguez), a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago. When she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries – Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source. The series is adapted from the book “Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up” by Alexandra Potter.

“Not Dead Yet” stars Gina Rodriguez as Nell Serrano, Hannah Simone as Sam, Lauren Ash as Lexi, Rick Glassman as Edward, Joshua Banday as Dennis and Angela Gibbs as Cricket.

Casey Johnson and David Windsor are creators and executive producers. Also executive producing is Gina Rodriguez, Dean Holland and Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

“THE COMPANY YOU KEEP” (Series Premiere) – SUNDAY, FEB. 19 (10:00-11:00 p.m.)

A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand – forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences. The series is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series entitled “My Fellow Citizens.”

“The Company You Keep” stars Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie, Catherine Haena Kim as Emma, William Fichtner as Leo, Tim Chiou as David, Freda Foh Shen as Grace, James Saito as Joseph, Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie, Felisha Terrell as Daphne and Polly Draper as Fran.

Executive producers and co-showrunners are Julia Cohen and Phil Klemmer, Milo Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff (DiVide Pictures), Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foito (Electric Somewhere), Todd Harthan and Lindsay Goffman (Gratitude Productions). Deanna Harris (DiVide Pictures) is a producer.

