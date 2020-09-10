The Conners, American Housewife, The Goldbergs, Black-ish: ABC Sets Fall 2020 Premiere Dates

ABC is ready to laugh this autumn. The network just released the fall 2020 premiere dates for Black-ish, The Conners, American Housewife, and The Goldbergs.

The Goldbergs will debut its eighth season on October 21st at 8 p.m. ET/PT, The Conners is set to premiere its third season on October 21st at 9 p.m. ET/PT, season seven of Black-ish launches on October 21st at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Last but not least, American Housewife debuts its fifth season on October 28th at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Read more info from ABC below:

ABC UNVEILS SCRIPTED COMEDY SERIES PREMIERE DATES FOR 2020-2021 SEASON

WEDNESDAY NIGHTS ARE ABOUT TO GET FUNNIER WITH BACK-TO-BACK COMEDIES

‘The Goldbergs,’ ‘The Conners,’ and ‘black-ish’ to Debut Oct. 21

‘American Housewife’ Joins Lineup on Oct. 28

Delivering on the network’s commitment to being the broadcast destination for family comedy, ABC today announced premiere dates for its Wednesday primetime comedy block. “The Goldbergs,” “The Conners” and “black-ish” will return Oct. 21, and “American Housewife” will join the comedy lineup on Oct. 28.

Dates for network scripted dramas will be announced soon. Dates for unscripted series were previously announced.

“We couldn’t be more excited to spread some much-needed joy with our Wednesday night comedy lineup,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “While we had to be incredibly flexible this year, we are so lucky that we’re able to continue our long tradition of making Wednesday night comedy a strong staple of our fall broadcast schedule.”

Most recently, ABC claimed 3 of the Top 4 comedies last season in Adults 18-49, “Modern Family” (1.6/8) – No. 1 (tie), “The Conners” (1.5/8) – No. 3 and “The Goldbergs” (1.3/6) – No. 4 (tie), as well as securing the No. 1 (tie) scripted summer broadcast show this year with “United We Fall.”

ABC’s Wednesday scripted comedy series premiere dates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific).

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

8:00-9:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs” (premiering with two back-to-back episodes)

9:00-9:30 p.m. “The Conners”

9:30-10:00 p.m. “black-ish”

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28

8:30-9:00 p.m. “American Housewife”

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Previously announced standalone “black-ish” event composed of two back-to-back episodes will air Sunday, Oct. 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT). For the first time, ABC will air a fully animated “black-ish” episode as part of the event.)

THE GOLDBERGS (SEASON 8) – WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21 (*back-to-back premiere episodes* airing from 8:00-9:00 p.m.)

Despite the challenges, ups, downs, twists and turns of life together, everyone’s favorite ’80s family, the Goldbergs, proves that life will be sweet. “The Goldbergs” stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Al “Pops” Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, Bill Callahan, David Guarascio and Annie Mebane are executive producers. “The Goldbergs” is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

“The Goldbergs” (#TheGoldbergs) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

THE CONNERS (SEASON 3) – WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21 (9:00-9:30 p.m.)

“The Conners” follows America’s favorite family as they continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. will continue to grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all – the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails. The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben. “The Conners” is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. The series is from Werner Entertainment.

“The Conners” (#TheConners) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

BLACK-ISH (SEASON 7) – WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21 (9:30-10:00 p.m.)

ABC’s Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) Award-nominated comedy series “black-ish” takes a fun yet bold look at one man’s determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. In its seventh season, “black-ish” will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality. The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh. ABC’s “black-ish” was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. The series is produced by ABC Signature. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.

“black-ish” (#blackish) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE (SEASON 5) – WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28 (8:30-9:00 p.m.)

“American Housewife” follows Katie Otto, a confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raising her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with “perfect” mommies and their “perfect” offspring. Joining Katie in her perfectly imperfect world is her husband, Greg Otto, who supports her in every way possible but with a dash of reality thrown in as they work to ensure their children don’t end up like everyone else. Despite her flaws and unconventional ways, Katie ultimately only wants the best for her kids and will fight tooth and nail to instill some good old-fashioned values in them. “American Housewife” stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto and Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto. The series is produced by ABC Signature and Kapital Entertainment. Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are showrunners of the series. Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. “American Housewife” was created by Sarah Dunn (“Spin City,” “Bunheads”). ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.

“American Housewife” (#AmericanHousewife) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.”