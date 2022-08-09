Will Trent: ABC Orders Drama Series for 2023, Starring Ramon Rodriguez

Will Trent is coming to ABC in 2023. The network has ordered the new drama for midseason. Starring Ramon Rodriguez (Marvel’s Iron Fist), Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, and Sonja Sohn, the show is based on the novel series by Karin Slaughter.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed more about the plot of the upcoming ABC series:

“The series, which was originally ordered with a cast-contingent pickup, revolves around special agent Will Trent (Rodriguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.”

Liz Heldens (Friday Night Lights) and Dan Thomsen are set as showrunners for the drama. A premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Will Trent on ABC next year?