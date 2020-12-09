Home Economics: ABC Orders Siblings Comedy Starring Topher Grace

ABC is welcoming a new TV show into the comedy family. The network has ordered Home Economics to series after ordering a pilot. The sitcom is expected to air in the spring of 2021.

Topher Grace will star in the show which will revolve around the relationship between three siblings who’ve achieved very different levels of success as adults. Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, and Sasheer Zamata. Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, and JeCobi Swain will also star.

A single-camera comedy, Home Economics was developed by Michael Colton and John Aboud. They will executive produce with Grace, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of the Tannenbaum Company. Tannebaum’s Jason Wang will co-executive produce.

The comedy’s story is inspired by the life of Colton who’s been a writer and producer in Hollywood for more than 15 years. He and Aboud have worked on comedies like Childrens Hospital and Allen Gregory, as well as the Penguins of Madagascar movie.

ABC announced the series order for Home Economics via Twitter:

New comedy series Home Economics is coming soon to ABC! Starring and executive produced by @TopherGrace, #HomeEconomics looks at the relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1 percent, one middle-class, and one barely holding on.

What do you think? Do you think that you’ll check out the Home Economics TV series on ABC?