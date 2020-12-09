Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Home Economics: ABC Orders Siblings Comedy Starring Topher Grace

by Trevor Kimball,

Topher Grace to star in Home Economics TV show on ABC

(SharpShooter/DepositPhotos)

ABC is welcoming a new TV show into the comedy family. The network has ordered Home Economics to series after ordering a pilot. The sitcom is expected to air in the spring of 2021.

Topher Grace will star in the show which will revolve around the relationship between three siblings who’ve achieved very different levels of success as adults. Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, and Sasheer Zamata. Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, and JeCobi Swain will also star.

A single-camera comedy, Home Economics was developed by Michael Colton and John Aboud. They will executive produce with Grace, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of the Tannenbaum Company. Tannebaum’s Jason Wang will co-executive produce.

The comedy’s story is inspired by the life of Colton who’s been a writer and producer in Hollywood for more than 15 years. He and Aboud have worked on comedies like Childrens Hospital and Allen Gregory, as well as the Penguins of Madagascar movie.

ABC announced the series order for Home Economics via Twitter:

What do you think? Do you think that you’ll check out the Home Economics TV series on ABC?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.