Hoops: Cancelled, No Season Two for Animated Netflix Series

It looks like this game is over. Netflix has cancelled the Hoops TV series so, there won’t be a second season.

An adult animated comedy series, the Hoops TV show was created by comedian and singer Ben Hoffman. The voice cast includes Jake Johnson, Ron Funches, Cleo King, Natasha Leggero, A.D. Miles, and Rob Riggle. The story revolves around Coach Ben Hopkins (Johnson), a hot-headed and foul-mouthed high school basketball coach. He thinks that, by turning around his awful team, he’ll be able to move up to the “big leagues” and turn his miserable life around. One of the basketball players is Matty (Miles), a 7-foot tall tall 16-year-old. Ben’s father is Barry (Riggle), a legendary former basketball player and the owner of Hopkins Steakhouse. Ben’s boss at Lenwood High School is Principal Opal Lowry (King). The school’s assistant basketball coach is Ben’s best friend, Ron (Funches). Ron’s dating Ben’s estranged wife, Shannon (Leggero).

The first season was released on August 21st and, according to Variety, there weren’t enough viewers watching the 10 episodes for Netflix to want to order a second season.

