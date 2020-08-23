Menu

Hoops: Season Two? Has the Netflix Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Hoops TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(NETFLIX © 2020)

The Television Vulture is watching the Hoops TV show on NetflixIs this show more of a winner than Coach Hopkins’ team? Has the Hoops TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Hoops, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, the Hoops TV show was created by comedian and singer Ben Hoffman. The voice cast includes Jake Johnson, Ron Funches, Cleo King, Natasha Leggero, A.D. Miles, and Rob Riggle. The story revolves around Coach Ben Hopkins (Johnson), a hot-headed and foul-mouthed high school basketball coach. He thinks that, by turning around his awful team, he’ll be able to move up to the “big leagues” and turn his miserable life around. One of the basketball players is Matty (Miles), a 7-foot tall tall 16-year-old. Ben’s father is Barry (Riggle), a legendary former basketball player and the owner of Hopkins Steakhouse. Ben’s boss at Lenwood High School is Principal Opal Lowry (King). The school’s assistant basketball coach is Ben’s best friend, Ron (Funches). Ron’s dating Ben’s estranged wife, Shannon (Leggero).
 

As of August 23, 2020, Hoops has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Hoops for season two. Since Netflix isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Generally speaking, Netflix TV shows which are going to be renewed are usually picked up within a month or so of the series or season premiere. Offhand, I think it will be renewed but, I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Hoops cancellation or renewal news.
 

