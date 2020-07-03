Vulture Watch
A Netflix dramedy series, The Kominsky Method stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin with Nancy Travis, Sarah Baker, and Susan Sullivan. Actors recurring in season two include Jane Seymour, Jacqueline Bisset, and Paul Reiser. In the show, former star Sandy Kominsky (Douglas) is now a respected but frustrated acting coach. Impeccably dressed, Norman Newlander (Arkin) is his best friend and longtime agent. Sandy and Norman keep each other laughing as they navigate the ups and downs of getting older in Los Angeles, a city that worships youth and beauty.
Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew The Kominsky Method for season three. Generally speaking, Netflix TV shows which are going to be renewed are usually picked up within a month or so of the series or season premiere. Given the cast of this show, I think that it will be renewed. For now, I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Kominsky Method cancellation or renewal news.
7/3/20 update: The Kominsky Method has been renewed for a third and final season.
