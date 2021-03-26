Network: Netflix

Episodes: 22 (hour)

Seasons: Three

TV show dates: November 16, 2018 — May 28, 2021

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, Nancy Travis, Sarah Baker, Susan Sullivan, and Lisa Edelstein.

TV show description: Written by Al Higgins, David Javerbaum and Chuck Lorre (who created the series and also directed the first episode), The Kominsky Method TV show follows the friendship between two aging longtime friends as they navigate through their golden years in Los Angeles.

A former star, Sandy Kominsky (Douglas) is now a respected acting coach. Impeccably dressed, Norman Newlander (Arkin) is his best friend and longtime agent.

With his formerly estranged daughter, Mindy (Baker), divorced Sandy runs The Kominsky Method acting studio in Hollywood. He teaches a motley crew of mostly younger students but connects with a Lisa (Travis), a recent divorcee who’s closer to his age.

Eileen (Sullivan) is Norman’s longtime savvy and salty wife who’s fighting cancer. Norman’s estranged daughter is Phoebe (Edelstein), an adult woman who’s addicted to drugs and alcohol.

Sandy and Norman keep each other laughing as they navigate the ups and downs of getting older in a city that worships youth and beauty.

Series Finale:

Episode #22

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: May 28, 2021.

