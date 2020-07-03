Menu

The Kominsky Method: Season Three; Netflix TV Show Renewed for Final Year

Jessica Pena

The Kominsky Method TV show on Netflix: season 3 renewal (no season 4)

Sandy and Norman are getting together for one last act. Netflix has announced they’ve ordered a third season of The Kominsky Method for the 2020-21 season. Season three of the series will also be the final season.

The comedy TV show stars Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, a respected acting coach, and Alan Arkin as his agent, Norman Newlander. Together, they keep each other laughing as they navigate the ups and downs of getting older in Los Angeles, a city that worships youth and beauty.

Normally, Netflix does not release ratings so it can be difficult to gauge a series’ success. However, it’s no surprise the streaming service has renewed The Kominsky Method. The show has already won two Golden Globes, including Best Television Series — Comedy or Musical, and was nominated for three Emmys.

What do you think? Do you watch The Kominsky Method? Are you looking forward to season three? Are you sorry that there won’t be a season four on Netflix?


