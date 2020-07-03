The Kominsky Method: Season Three; Netflix TV Show Renewed for Final Year

Sandy and Norman are getting together for one last act. Netflix has announced they’ve ordered a third season of The Kominsky Method for the 2020-21 season. Season three of the series will also be the final season.

The comedy TV show stars Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, a respected acting coach, and Alan Arkin as his agent, Norman Newlander. Together, they keep each other laughing as they navigate the ups and downs of getting older in Los Angeles, a city that worships youth and beauty.

Normally, Netflix does not release ratings so it can be difficult to gauge a series’ success. However, it’s no surprise the streaming service has renewed The Kominsky Method. The show has already won two Golden Globes, including Best Television Series — Comedy or Musical, and was nominated for three Emmys.

The Kominsky Method has been renewed for a third and final season. Creator Chuck Lorre said, "It's been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics. I'm excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter.” — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 2, 2020

