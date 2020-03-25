Does Scott’s plan work in the first season of the Council of Dads TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Council of Dads is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Council of Dads here.

An NBC family drama, the Council of Dads TV show stars Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, J. August Richards, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver, Thalia Tran, Steven Silver, Michael O’Neill, and Tom Everett Scott. Scott Perry (Scott) is a loving father of five who has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare. He and his wife, Robin (Callies), call on a few of their most trusted friends to step in as back-up dads to help guide and support his growing family – just in case he can’t be there to do it himself. They include Scott’s most loyal friend, Anthony Lavelle (Standen); Scott’s tough-love AA sponsee, Larry Mills (O’Neill); and Doctor Oliver Post (Richards), Scott’s dedicated oncologist and his wife’s dearest friend. Scott’s kids include adult daughter Luly (Weaver), son Theo (Anthony), son JJ (Chapman), and adopted daughter Charlotte (Tran). Together, this group discovers that there’s more to being a father than anyone could do alone — and more to being a family than they ever thought possible.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Council of Dads TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Council of Dads should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.