Council of Dads: Season Two? Has the NBC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Trevor Kimball

Council of Dads TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Joe Mast/NBC)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Council of Dads TV show on NBCWill this series be as successful as This Is Us for NBC?  Has the Council of Dads TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Council of Dads, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Council of Dads TV show stars Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, J. August Richards, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver, Thalia Tran, Steven Silver, Michael O’Neill, and Tom Everett Scott. Scott Perry (Scott) is a loving father of five who has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare. He and his wife, Robin (Callies), call on a few of their most trusted friends to step in as back-up dads to help guide and support his growing family – just in case he can’t be there to do it himself. They include Scott’s most loyal friend, Anthony Lavelle (Standen); Scott’s tough-love AA sponsee, Larry Mills (O’Neill); and Doctor Oliver Post (Richards), Scott’s dedicated oncologist and his wife’s dearest friend. Scott’s kids include adult daughter Luly (Weaver), son Theo (Anthony), son JJ (Chapman), and adopted daughter Charlotte (Tran). Together, this group discovers that there’s more to being a father than anyone could do alone — and more to being a family than they ever thought possible.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Council of Dads averages a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.95 million viewers. Find out how Council of Dads stacks up against other NBC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 26, 2020, Council of Dads has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Council of Dads for season two? NBC clearly would like this series to become the new This Is Us but those are big shoes to fill. The premiere didn’t do very well but, we’ll have to wait and see. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Council of Dads cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Council of Dads TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?



We watched it,although sad,it also had happy times.It was good for a change to see men doing what their great friend asked!

March 25, 2020 7:41 pm
