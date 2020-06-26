Menu

Council of Dads: Cancelled; No Season Two for NBC Drama Series (Reactions)

by Trevor Kimball,

Council of Dads TV show on NBC: (canceled or renewed?)

The dads aren’t coming back for a second season. Co-star J. August Richards has revealed that the NBC family drama series, Council of Dads, has been cancelled a week ahead of its season (now series) finale.

Airing on Thursday nights, the drama series begins as Scott Perry (Tom Everett Scott), a loving father of five, has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare. After being diagnosed with cancer, he and his wife call on a few of their most trusted friends to step in as back-up dads to help guide and support his growing family – just in case Scott can’t be there to do it himself. The NBC show also stars Richards, Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver, Thalia Tran, Steven Silver, Kevin Daniels, and Michael O’Neill.

The first season of Council of Dads averages a meager 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic with just 2.82 million viewers in the Live+same day ratings.

The family drama series is one of the peacock network’s lowest-rated scripted series of the season. Other first-year NBC shows that have also been cancelled this season include Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Perfect Harmony, Indebted, Bluff City Law, and Sunnyside.

As mentioned, Richards broke the news of the cancellation, via an emotional Instagram post. Callies and Daniels also posted their own messages.

What do you think? Have you seen the Council of Dads TV show? Would you have watched a second season of this NBC series?


Kathy Hitchcock
Kathy Hitchcock

So s0rry that Council of Dads has not been renewed. It is by far my favorite show of the season. Please reconsider and give this show another chance. They have more stories to share.

June 25, 2020 11:49 pm
Jon Haas
Jon Haas

I’m really upset & sorry that Council of Dad’s was canceled. This is a terrific series that went by too quickly. I miss the days when networks would give a series time to lay the foundation of the story and develop into a great show. This show has heart, interesting characters, good stories & excellent story telling. Shame on NBC for not marketing it better to reach more of an audience. Great actors, including the kids. Y’all will be missed.

June 25, 2020 11:43 pm
HenryB
HenryB

I watched the first episode. Loved it until the last five minutes or so. Never watched another episode. It had a very interesting premise.

June 25, 2020 11:32 pm
Candy Thomson
Candy Thomson

I loved the show! So sad it’s not coming back for season 2

June 25, 2020 11:30 pm
Etc
Etc

A great show. Sorry to hear that there is no season 2. A great cast & good story line. Surprised at the cancellation.

June 25, 2020 11:10 pm
Carol
Carol

So sorry to see this show end – it is one of the best new shows this season!! It really had a story to tell. Please reconsider!

June 25, 2020 11:01 pm
Lisa Reynolds
Lisa Reynolds

I don’t know why you want to cancel this show? What is your reason it’s a great family show. Please reconsider. Very
Disappointed.

June 25, 2020 10:51 pm
