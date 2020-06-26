Council of Dads: Cancelled; No Season Two for NBC Drama Series (Reactions)

The dads aren’t coming back for a second season. Co-star J. August Richards has revealed that the NBC family drama series, Council of Dads, has been cancelled a week ahead of its season (now series) finale.
Airing on Thursday nights, the drama series begins as Scott Perry (Tom Everett Scott), a loving father of five, has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare. After being diagnosed with cancer, he and his wife call on a few of their most trusted friends to step in as back-up dads to help guide and support his growing family – just in case Scott can’t be there to do it himself. The NBC show also stars Richards, Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver, Thalia Tran, Steven Silver, Kevin Daniels, and Michael O’Neill.
The first season of Council of Dads averages a meager 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic with just 2.82 million viewers in the Live+same day ratings.
The family drama series is one of the peacock network’s lowest-rated scripted series of the season. Other first-year NBC shows that have also been cancelled this season include Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Perfect Harmony, Indebted, Bluff City Law, and Sunnyside.
As mentioned, Richards broke the news of the cancellation, via an emotional Instagram post. Callies and Daniels also posted their own messages.
View this post on Instagram
So that’s a series wrap on @nbccouncilofdads (aka the show has been cancelled)… I want to thank @joanrater and @tvphelan for the willingness to give voice and representation to #gayfamilies, #blacklgbt, #qpoc and the worldwide #lgbtq community by telling the story of Oliver, Peter and Tess Post-Richards… I also want to thank YOU! Yes, YOU! I took a big risk and you let me know you have my back… And, in truth, what more could a person ask for??? ☺️☺️☺️ Love y’all! Seriously… 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 OH!!! Last two episodes are tonight and next Thursday! Tonight is my favorite episode of the season!!! #CouncilOfDads
View this post on Instagram
two episodes left. then the Perrys & and Dads are saying goodbye. i will miss them more than i can say. thank you to everyone who showed up with full hearts (& kleenex) to become a part of this family: the cast, the crew, the writers & directors, and all y’all who watched & laughed & cried with us. this was so special – i have a new high bar and i’m so proud of the story we are telling. i’ll be here until the end, because canceled or not, i believe in this family and the way they show up for one another. love you all.
View this post on Instagram
Last year I had the privilege of joining the cast @nbccouncilofdads and over a few months I got to work with and meet some extraordinary actors and storytellers. Tonight begins the last two episodes in the Perry family’s story. And although we got the news today that we won’t get a chance to make more. I really hope you get a chance to spend some time with us. I love these people and the beautiful stories we go to tell. Thank you to all the fans friends and family who came along on the ride #youbelong #choosejoy #councilofdads
What do you think? Have you seen the Council of Dads TV show? Would you have watched a second season of this NBC series?
So s0rry that Council of Dads has not been renewed. It is by far my favorite show of the season. Please reconsider and give this show another chance. They have more stories to share.
I’m really upset & sorry that Council of Dad’s was canceled. This is a terrific series that went by too quickly. I miss the days when networks would give a series time to lay the foundation of the story and develop into a great show. This show has heart, interesting characters, good stories & excellent story telling. Shame on NBC for not marketing it better to reach more of an audience. Great actors, including the kids. Y’all will be missed.
I watched the first episode. Loved it until the last five minutes or so. Never watched another episode. It had a very interesting premise.
I loved the show! So sad it’s not coming back for season 2
A great show. Sorry to hear that there is no season 2. A great cast & good story line. Surprised at the cancellation.
So sorry to see this show end – it is one of the best new shows this season!! It really had a story to tell. Please reconsider!
I don’t know why you want to cancel this show? What is your reason it’s a great family show. Please reconsider. Very
Disappointed.