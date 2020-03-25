Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 24, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, J. August Richards, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver, Thalia Tran, Steven Silver, Michael O’Neill, and Tom Everett Scott.

TV show description:

Based on the book by Bruce Feiler, the Council of Dads TV show follows the Perry clan and their extended surrogate family.

Scott Perry (Scott) is a loving father of five who has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare. After being diagnosed with cancer, he and his wife call on a few of their most trusted friends to step in as back-up dads to help guide and support his growing family – just in case Scott can’t be there to do it himself.

Committed bachelor Anthony Lavelle (Standen) is Scott’s oldest and most loyal friend. Larry Mills (O’Neill) is Scott’s tough-love AA sponsee. Doctor Oliver Post (Richards) is Scott’s dedicated oncologist and his wife’s dearest friend.

Scott’s immediate family includes his wife, Robin (Callies), adult daughter Luly (Weaver), son Theo (Anthony), son JJ (Chapman), and adopted daughter Charlotte (Tran).

Together, this group discovers that there’s more to being a father than anyone could do alone — and more to being a family than they ever thought possible.

