Escape the Night: Cancelled, No Season Five for YouTube Series, But…

Escape the Night is seeing daylight on YouTube, but fans may still see a fifth season, per Variety. Joey Graceffa revealed that fans may see a fifth season somewhere else. It may not be this year, but he left the door open for it to return.

YouTube has been canceling its original programming, but there is hope for Escape the Night to land elsewhere.just found a new home earlier this week.

Fans also want a special fan season of the murder mystery series, and there is a sign up for that as well. This series is not dead yet.

What do you think? Will you watch a fifth season if this series returns from cancellation?