Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Escape the Night: Cancelled, No Season Five for YouTube Series, But…

by Regina Avalos,

Escape the Night TV show on YouTube Red: (canceled or renewed?)

Escape the Night is seeing daylight on YouTube, but fans may still see a fifth season, per Variety. Joey Graceffa revealed that fans may see a fifth season somewhere else. It may not be this year, but he left the door open for it to return.

YouTube has been canceling its original programming, but there is hope for Escape the Night to land elsewhere. Cobra Kai just found a new home earlier this week.

Fans also want a special fan season of the murder mystery series, and there is a sign up for that as well. This series is not dead yet.

What do you think? Will you watch a fifth season if this series returns from cancellation?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.