Impulse: Cancelled; No Season Three for YouTube Series

by Regina Avalos,

Impulse TV Show on YouTube: canceled or renewed?

Say good-bye to Impulse. YouTube has canceled the drama. This means that there will not be a third season. Per Variety, the series followed “Henry, played by Maddie Hasson, a rebellious 16-year-old girl who has always felt different from her peers and has longed to escape from her seemingly quaint small town. Henry soon discovers she has the extraordinary ability to teleport.”

Lauren LeFranc revealed Impulse was canceled on her Twitter account. She shared two posts on her account, and one of them included a message from the star of Impulse as well.

Check out those posts about the YouTube series below.

What do you think? Were you a fan of Impulse? Did you want a third season?


