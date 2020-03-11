Impulse: Cancelled; No Season Three for YouTube Series

Say good-bye to Impulse. YouTube has canceled the drama. This means that there will not be a third season. Per Variety, the series followed “Henry, played by Maddie Hasson, a rebellious 16-year-old girl who has always felt different from her peers and has longed to escape from her seemingly quaint small town. Henry soon discovers she has the extraordinary ability to teleport.”

Lauren LeFranc revealed Impulse was canceled on her Twitter account. She shared two posts on her account, and one of them included a message from the star of Impulse as well.

Check out those posts about the YouTube series below.

Classiest dame in the biz. More seriously, Maddie Hasson is not only unbelievably talented, she’s an amazing person. The kind of number one on a show we all want. It’s been such a pleasure watching her work, and I’m even happier to call her a friend. #impulseseries pic.twitter.com/UjXwgFdSht — Lauren LeFranc (@LaurenLeFranc) March 10, 2020

What do you think? Were you a fan of Impulse? Did you want a third season?