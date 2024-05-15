Menu

20/20: Season 47 Renewal Announced for ABC News Series

by Trevor Kimball,

20/20 TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 47?

(Photo: ABC)

The tradition continues. ABC has renewed the venerable 20/20 series for a 47th season. The 46th season is still airing.

A primetime news series, the 20/20 TV show is anchored by journalists David Muir and Deborah Roberts. Created by Roone Arledge in June 1978, the long-form newsmagazine program combines investigative news reports with human interest stories and other features. Episodes feature character-driven true-crime mysteries, newsmaker interviews, investigative reports, and in-depth coverage of high-profile stories. The venerable series’ name is derived from the 20/20 measurement of visual acuity.

Airing on Friday nights, the 46th season of 20/20 averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.79 million viewers. Compared to season 45, that’s down by 14% in the demo and up by 1% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

ABC released its Fall 2024 schedule today, and 20/20 will continue to air in its usual timeslot.  A premiere date for year 47 will be announced this summer.

What do you think? Do you make a practice of watching the 20/20 TV series? Are you glad to know that it will return for a 47th season on ABC?

