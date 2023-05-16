What Would You Do?: Season 17 Renewal; ABC News Series Returning for Fall 2023

Keep your eye out for John Quiñones and his hidden camera crew. After three years away, the ABC network has renewed the What Would You Do? TV series for a 17th season.

An ABC News series, the What Would You Do? TV show explores how people react to strangers in uncomfortable circumstances. With host John Quiñones and hidden cameras at the ready, actors play out various scenarios in front of unwitting bystanders. The TV series delves into how and when people feel they must intervene and when and why they choose to mind their own business. Quiñones reports about how they made their decisions.

Airing during the summer of 2020, the 16th season of What Would You Do? averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.28 million viewers. Compared to season 15, that’s down by 11% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership.

Considering its format, its understandable that Quiñones and company would have a difficult time filming new segments during the pandemic. Now, due to the writers strike, ABC has filled its Fall 2023 schedule with unscripted shows, giving this venerable show a perfect opportunity to return.

What do you think? Do you enjoy the What Would You Do? TV series? Will you be watching season 17 of this ABC News series in the fall?