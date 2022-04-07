Bachelor in Paradise: Season Eight Renewal; ABC Dating Reality Series Returning

The alphabet network wants to bring you back to paradise. ABC has renewed the Bachelor in Paradise TV show for an eighth season. Casting and a premiere date will be announced at a later date.

A dating reality TV show, Bachelor in Paradise brings previous contestants of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette et al, together under one roof in a tropical oasis in Mexico, as they try to win a big cash prize — and maybe even finally find true love on television. Wells Adams (left) is the bartender and adds master of rose ceremonies to his duties. During the seventh season, he was joined by a rotating roster of celebrity guest hosts including David Spade (right), Lance Bass, Lil Jon, and Tituss Burgess. The seventh season’s cast includes franchise alumni Aaron Clancy, Abigail Heringer, Brendan Morais, Connor Brennan, Deandra Kanu, Ivan Hall, James Bonsall, Jessenia Cruz, Joe Amabile, Karl Smith, Kelsey Weier, Kenny Braasch, Mari Pepin-Solis, Maurissa Gunn, Natasha Parker, Noah Erb, Serena Chew, Serena Pitt, Tahzjuan Hawkins, Tammy Ly, Tre Cooper, Victoria Larson, and Victoria Paul.

The Monday episodes of the seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise averaged a 0.93 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.29 million viewers. Compared to season six (which aired in 2019), that’s down by 24% in the demo and down by 25% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). The Tuesday episodes of the seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise averaged a 0.81 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.96 million viewers. Compared to season six (which aired in 2019), that’s down by 27% in the demo and down by 27% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

