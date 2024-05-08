The Chi: Season Seven; Showtime Renews Drama Series from Lena Waithe

Our favorite residents of the South Side of Chicago will be back. The Chi has been renewed for a seventh season on Showtime. The second half of the sixth season will resume on Friday (on-demand and streaming) and on Sunday night on the cable channel.

An ensemble drama series created by Lena Waithe, The Chi TV show stars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook. The story is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. In the sixth season, big dreams are finally realized but at a cost and everyone will is tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next big move. Guests include Lynn Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce, and Tory O. Davis.

Airing last summer, the first half of the sixth season of The Chi averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 165,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 46% in the demo and down by 17% in viewership.

“Lena Waithe is a generational storyteller, whose authentic and unflinching narratives in The Chi resonate deeply, offering a powerful lens into both the complexities of life in Chicago as well as the Black experience in America,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks. “On the heels of a record-breaking season and ahead of this week’s return, we’re excited to provide fans with the promise of more – ensuring that they can continue to enjoy the raw, emotional stories and unforgettable characters that have made this seminal series a resounding success for Showtime.”

Production on the seventh season of The Chi will begin later this month in Chicago. Additional details and a premiere date will be revealed in the future.

