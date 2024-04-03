Parish: Season One Ratings

Giancarlo Esposito has been an integral part of two very successful AMC series — Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Now, he’s back on the network in the lead role of a new series, Parish. Unlike his previous series, this new show has garnered some pretty negative reviews. Will Parish be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A crime drama series, the Parish TV show stars Esposito, Zackary Momoh, Paula Malcomson, Skeet Ulrich, Bonnie Mbuli, Ivan Mbakop, Arica Himmel, and Dax Rey. In the story, Gracian “Gray” Parish (Esposito) is a good man with a troubled past who gave up his life of crime for life as a family man in New Orleans. After his son is violently murdered and his luxury car service business collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman resurfaces old habits. This sends Gray on a relentless quest with moral intentions and dangerous consequences. Other characters include New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster The Horse (Momoh); Gray’s wife and the mother to his two children, Rose (Malcomson); Colin (Ulrich), an old acquaintance to Gray; Shamiso Tongai (Mbuli), The Horse’s intelligent and protective older sister; The Horse’s brother, Zenzo (Mbakop); Gray and Rose’s daughter, Makayla (Himmel); and The Horse’s son, Luke (Rey).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



