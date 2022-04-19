Better Call Saul: Season Six Ratings



We don’t have to worry about Better Call Saul being cancelled this time around. It’s already been announced that the series will come to a close with the sixth season. Will the show come to a satisfying conclusion? Stay tuned.

A dark comedy-drama series, the Better Call Saul TV show is set before Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) became Walter White’s lawyer on Breaking Bad. The cast also includes Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando, and Tony Dalton. Season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Banks), Gus (Esposito), Nacho (Mando), and Lalo (Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

For comparisons: Season five of Better Call Saul on AMC averaged a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.37 million viewers.

