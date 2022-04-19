Better Call Saul: Season Six Viewer Votes

Will Jimmy’s transformation be complete by the end of the sixth season of the Better Call Saul TV show on AMC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Better Call Saul is cancelled or renewed (in this case, we know season six is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the sixth season episodes of Better Call Saul here.

An AMC dark comedy-drama series, the Better Call Saul TV show is set before Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) became Walter White’s lawyer on Breaking Bad. The cast also includes Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando, and Tony Dalton. Season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Banks), Gus (Esposito), Nacho (Mando), and Lalo (Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.





