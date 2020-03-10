Vulture Watch

Airing on the AMC television network, this dark AMC comedy-drama, Better Call Saul is set before Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) became Walter White’s lawyer. The cast also includes Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian, and Tony Dalton. In season five, Jimmy McGill’s decision to practice law as “Saul Goodman” creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Better Call Saul averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.26 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 20% in the demo and down by 15% in viewership. Find out how Better Call Saul stacks up against other AMC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Better Call Saul has been renewed for a sixth and final season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if AMC will cancel or renew Better Call Saul. The cable channel has already announced that season six will be the show’s final season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Better Call Saul cancellation or renewal news.



