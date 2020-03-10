Better Call Saul: Season Five Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if Better Call Saul will be renewed or cancelled this time around. AMC has already picked up for season six but that will also be the final season. The ratings for Better Call Saul have been dropping since the first season. Will they continue to fall right to the very end or, will they finally start to rise? Stay tuned.

A prequel to Breaking Bad and a dark AMC comedy-drama, Better Call Saul is set before Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) became Walter White’s lawyer. The cast also includes Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian, and Tony Dalton. In season five, Jimmy McGill’s decision to practice law as “Saul Goodman” creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit.

For comparisons: Season four of Better Call Saul on AMC averaged a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.49 million viewers.

