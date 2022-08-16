Better Call Saul

Network: AMC

Episodes: 63 (hour)

Seasons: Six

TV show dates: February 8, 2015 — August 15, 2022

Series status: Ended

Performers include: Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Michael McKean, Patrick Fabian, Rhea Seehorn, and Michael Mando.

TV show description:

This dramatic TV series is a prequel to the Breaking Bad series and is set six years before Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) became Walter White’s lawyer.

As the show begins, the man who will become Saul Goodman is known as Jimmy McGill. He’s a small-time lawyer who’s searching for his destiny and (more immediately) hustling to make ends meet. He may not have a Cadillac or a degree from an Ivy League university, but Jimmy’s buoyant optimism and quick wit make him a forceful champion for his downmarket clients. Jimmy’s a legitimate lawyer, an underdog fighting to make a name for himself, but his moral compass and his ambition are often at war with each other.

Before he was Saul’s “fixer”, Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) was a Philadelphia cop. He went into retirement after a series of dark events that he doesn’t discuss. A recent transplant to the Southwest, Mike has come to Albuquerque to pursue a quiet life as a grandfather. However, his specialized skillset lends itself easily to the criminal world, and he soon finds his talents are in high demand.

Chuck McGill (Michael McKean) is Jimmy’s older brother and a name partner at one of Albuquerque’s most prestigious law firms — Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill. A brilliant man of high ideals, Chuck believes that doing the right thing is the true and proper route to success. Unfortunately, an unusual illness makes it difficult for him to lead a normal life.

Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) is Chuck’s successful law partner and one of life’s winners. His good looks, charm, and success are only part of the reason Jimmy can’t stand him.

Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) is a smart and hardworking lawyer with an ambitious two-year plan. She has worked her way up from humble beginnings to become one of the go-to litigators at Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill. Kim’s history with Jimmy complicates their working relationship, and may ultimately compromise her career goals.

Meanwhile, Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) is a calculating, intelligent criminal. While not yet a kingpin himself, Nacho is bright and has the ear of his terrifying boss. Nacho’s ambitions will put him on a collision course with Jimmy that might just take them both down.

Series Finale:

Episode #63 — Saul Gone

The story of small-time lawyer Jimmy McGill’s transformation into his alias, Saul Goodman, comes to an end.

First aired: August 15, 2022.

What do you think? Do you like the Better Call Saul TV show? Do you think it should have ended when it did, or would you have watched a seventh season?