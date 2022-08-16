City on a Hill, The Chi: Showtime Series Preempted This Weekend for Jackass Forever Movie

City on a Hill and The Chi viewers will not see new episodes this weekend. The Showtime series will be preempted this weekend and be replaced by the Jackass Forever movie on the streaming service.

A crime drama, the City on a Hill TV show stars Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Jill Hennessy, Lauren E. Banks, and Matthew Del Negro. The story unfolds in 1990s Boston and centers on Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge), and his unlikely partnership with corrupt FBI Agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon).

A drama series, The Chi TV show stars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook. The story is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

Showtime revealed more about the preemption in a press release.

Today, SHOWTIME announced that the hit drama series THE CHI and CITY ON A HILL will resume Friday, August 26 after taking a one-week preemption this weekend. The upcoming schedule will roll out as follows: Sunday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Jackass Forever THE CHI

Episode 509

Friday, August 26 (streaming/on demand)

Sunday, August 28 at 9 p.m. (on air) Episode 510 (season finale)

Friday, September 2 (streaming/on demand)

Sunday, September 4 at 9 p.m. (on air) CITY ON A HILL

Episode 304

Friday, August 26 (streaming/on demand)

Sunday, August 28 at 10 p.m. (on air) Episode 305

Friday, September 2 (streaming/on demand)

Sunday, September 4 at 10 p.m. (on air) Created and executive produced by Emmy(R) winner Lena Waithe (Twenties, Boomerang) and executive produced by Academy Award(R) and Emmy winner Common (Selma), THE CHI is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. This season delves deeply into the many joys and complications of Black love: relationships, children, career, community and self. Season five cast includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook. Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Jason Weaver and Iman Shumpert guest star, along with Nia Jervier, Carolyn Michelle Smith, L’lerrét Jazelle, and Antonyah Allen. Starring Emmy(R) nominee Kevin Bacon and Screen Actors Guild award winner Aldis Hodge, season three of CITY ON A HILL brings us to Boston’s high society Beacon Hill. Having left the FBI and thrown his badge into Boston Harbor, Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) lands a lavish new gig running security for a wealthy family. Life is good until secrets begin to unravel. When an investigation opens, ADA Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) sees an opportunity to finally rip out the machinery perpetuating a broken criminal justice system. Decourcy enlists the help of Sergeant Chris Caysen (Matt Del Negro), who puts more strain on his family responsibilities in order to root out the criminality in his own BPD unit. Siobhan Quays (Lauren E. Banks), representing a construction worker who was severely injured on the Big Dig, encounters the city’s corruption first-hand, all while coping with the traumatic events of her past year. As Jenny Rohr (Jill Hennessy) can attest, given her history with her father, some experiences will haunt you beyond your breaking point.”

