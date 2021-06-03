City on a Hill: Season Three Renewal for Showtime Crime Drama Series

Jackie Rohr’s schemes will continue. Showtime has renewed the City on a Hill TV show for a third season. The second season of eight episodes finished airing last month.

A crime drama series, City on a Hill stars Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Lauren E. Banks, Mark O’Brien, Amanda Clayton, Matthew Del Negro, and Jill Hennessy with guest stars Pernell Walker, Lucia Ryan, Kameron Kierce, Shannon Wallace, John Doman, and Michael O’Keefe. The story unfolds in 1990s Boston and centers on Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge), and his unlikely partnership with corrupt FBI Agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon). Season two centers on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighborhood that is plagued with drug violence and a rightful distrust in local law enforcement. As coalition leader Grace Campbell (Walker) works tirelessly on behalf of the community, her efforts are undermined by gang activity happening right under her nose. Rohr tries to exploit Boston’s defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career. Unfortunately for him, Ward is onto his adversary’s latest misstep. In time, the personal antagonism between these two escalates to an all-out war between the offices of the U.S. Attorney and the Suffolk DA. No one is safe from the collateral damage.

The second season of City On a Hill averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 379,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 29% in the demo and down by 22% in viewership.

Here’s the third season renewal announcement from Showtime:

SHOWTIME(R) NETWORKS PICKS UP A THIRD SEASON OF “CITY ON A HILL” STARRING KEVIN BACON AND ALDIS HODGE Emmy(R) Winning Executive Producer and Showrunner Tom Fontana Set To Return LOS ANGELES – June 2, 2021 – SHOWTIME has picked up a third season of its acclaimed Boston crime drama CITY ON A HILL. Starring Emmy nominee Kevin Bacon and Screen Actors Guild(R) award winner Aldis Hodge, season three will be eight one-hour episodes and is set to resume production in New York later this year to premiere in 2022. CITY ON A HILL is executive produced by multiple Emmy winner Tom Fontana (Homicide: Life on the Street), who also serves as showrunner. The announcement was made today by Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks. Season two of CITY ON A HILL centered on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston plagued with drug violence and a rightful distrust in local law enforcement. FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon) works to exploit Boston’s defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career. Unfortunately for Jackie, assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge) is onto his adversary’s latest misstep. In time, the personal antagonism between these two escalates to an all-out war between the offices of the U.S. Attorney and the Suffolk DA. No one is safe from the collateral damage. At the conclusion of season two, Decourcy pursues justice in and out of the courtroom and despite his maneuvering, Jackie discovers that he can’t escape his past and gets ousted from the FBI. Season two also stars Lauren E. Banks, Mark O’Brien, Amanda Clayton, Matthew Del Negro and Jill Hennessy with guest stars Pernell Walker, Lucia Ryan, Keiko Elizabeth, Kameron Kierce, Shannon Wallace, John Doman, and Michael O’Keefe. In addition to Fontana, CITY ON A HILL is executive produced by Jennifer Todd, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jorge Zamacona, Barry Levinson, Chuck MacLean and Michael Cuesta. Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and Michele Giordano serve as co-executive producers. Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME(R), which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers. SNI also operates the premium services THE MOVIE CHANNEL(TM) and FLIX(R), as well as on demand versions of all three brands. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV(R). For more information, go to www.SHO.com.

