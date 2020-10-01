Billions: Season Six Renewal for Showtime Drama Series

The war between Chuck and Axe continues on Showtime. The cable channel has announced that its Billions TV show has been renewed for a sixth season. In addition, actor Corey Stoll has been promoted to series regular for season six.

A finance and legal drama, Billions stars Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, and Maggie Siff. The cast also includes David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, and Jeffrey DeMunn. Stoll and Julianna Margulies are recurring guest stars. In season five, Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe’s dominance and Wendy Rhoades (Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe.

The fifth season of Billions averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 609,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 33% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership. Seven installments of season five have aired in 2020 with the remaining five expected to run sometime in 2021.

Here’s Showtime’s press release about the sixth season renewal:

SHOWTIME(R) ORDERS SIXTH SEASON OF HIT DRAMA SERIES "BILLIONS" Corey Stoll Upped to Series Regular in Season Six NEW YORK – October 1, 2020 – SHOWTIME has picked up a sixth season of its acclaimed drama series BILLIONS. Starring Oscar(R) nominee and Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) winner Paul Giamatti and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Damian Lewis, season five of BILLIONS will return with five new episodes in 2021, with season six to follow. Golden Globe nominee Corey Stoll (House of Cards), who joined to guest star as Mike Prince in season five, has signed on to return as a series regular for season six. The announcement was made today by Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. In season five of BILLIONS, Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe's dominance, and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney (Roma Maffia). Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital, where Taylor must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe. Season five guest star Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) plays Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author. The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn. BILLIONS is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.

