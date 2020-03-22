Billions: Season Five; Showtime Releases New Trailer

Billions fans don’t have much longer to wait for season five of the series. The drama returns in May, and now there is a new trailer teasing the return of the series. Damien Lewis and Paul Giamatti both are featured in the cast.

“In season five of BILLIONS, Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe’s dominance, and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney (Roma Maffia). Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital, where Taylor must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe. Margulies will play Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author. The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn.”

Showtime revealed more about what fans can expect of season five in a press release. Check that out below.

Check out the trailer for Billions below. The series will premiere its new season on May 3.

