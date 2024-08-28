Yellowstone: Season Six in the Works Despite Ending Announcement for Paramount Network Series

Yellowstone may not end with its fifth season. Paramount Network is talking with two of the show’s stars about continuing the series for a sixth season.

According to Deadline, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have been in talks with the network for months. It was thought that the pair were being considered to head a potential offshoot of the series following Kevin Costner’s departure, but now it might be to continue the original series. A present-day spin-off, The Madison, is still planned for 2025.

The following was said about Yellowstone:

“Sources stress that the deals are not done but the intention is for Yellowstone’s story to continue past Season 5B, which is expected to bid farewell to its original lead character, Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. (Costner has confirmed that he won’t appear in the upcoming episodes.) While Season 5B was originally announced as Yellowstone’s last installment, when the teaser for its Nov. 10 premiere date was unveiled in June, it did not label the new episodes as the saga’s final chapter.

Costner, Reilly, Hauser, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, Kathryn Kelly. The season also features Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, Kyle Red Silverstein, Rob Kirkland, Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri have starred in the series, which follows the Dutton family as they run the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Yellowstone returns with the second half of season five on November 10.

What do you think? Are you hoping Paramount Network renews Yellowstone for a sixth season?