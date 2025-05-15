Sullivan’s Crossing: Season Three Ratings + Viewer Votes

The Sullivan’s Crossing series originates in Canada, and it’s unclear how much The CW’s participation affects the show’s chances for a renewal. However, American ratings do play a large role in whether or not The CW will keep airing the show. If Sullivan’s Crossing is renewed, will the network pick up season four or cancel the series? Stay tuned.

A Canadian romantic drama series, the Sullivan’s Crossing TV show is based on the novel by Robyn Carr and stars Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson, Tom Jackson, and Andrea Menard. In the story, successful neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Kohan) has her life turned upside down when her business partner is indicted for fraud. Looking to distance herself from the fallout, Maggie leaves Boston for her childhood home of Sullivan’s Crossing, a rustic campground on the coast run by her estranged father, Sully Sullivan (Patterson). Maggie rekindles old friendships and builds new ones with the local residents, including a handsome newcomer, Cal Jones (Murray), who only serves to complicate her life further. As Maggie works on clearing her name and reputation, she is forced to confront her painful past as she attempts to reconnect with a side of herself she had long forgotten. Having finally confessed her love to Cal and still reeling from the aftermath of Rob’s diner fire, Maggie makes the decision to leave her career as a neurosurgeon behind to help run her father’s campground. However, trading the adrenaline of the OR for a slower-paced life at the Crossing won’t be easy, and Maggie will be faced with many challenges as she continues her journey from the Head to the Heart.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Sullivan’s Crossing on The CW averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 441,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 15, 2025, Sullivan’s Crossing has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on The CW. Stay tuned for further updates.

