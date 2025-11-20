Wild Cards: Season Three; The CW Picks Up Comedy-Drama for Midseason 2026

Cole and Max will be back on the case. The CW has picked up the third season of the Canadian Wild Cards series. In the States, the second season of 13 episodes finished airing in May.

A procedural comedy-drama series, the Wild Cards TV show stars Vanessa Morgan, Giacomo Gianniotti, Terry Chen, Jason Priestley, Michael Xavier, Amy Goodmurphy, Fletcher Donovan, and Jonesy. Martin Sheen recurs and guests in season two include Ally Sheedy, Marie Avgeropoulos, Tony D’Angelo, and Katie Findlay. In the story, Cole Ellis (Gianniotti) is a demoted detective who has begrudgingly spent the last year on the maritime unit. Meanwhile, con woman Max Mitchell (Morgan) has been living a transient life, elaborately scamming everyone she meets. While she’s being held at the station after an arrest, Max ends up helping Ellis solve a local crime. The two are offered the opportunity to redeem themselves, so Ellis needs to return to his detective post, and Max needs to stay out of jail. The catch is that they must work together, each using their unique skills to solve crimes. For Ellis, that means hard-boiled shoe leather police work; for Max, it means accents, disguises, schemes, and generally befriending everyone in sight while driving Ellis nuts. These two unlikely allies must learn what it means to trust another person and maybe become partners.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the second season of Wild Cards averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 478,000 viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 42% in the demo and down by 31% in viewership.

CBC renewed the show for its third and fourth season in May. Today, The CW confirmed that the network will begin airing season three on Monday, January 26th. There are just 10 episodes this time. There’s no word yet on if season four (another 10 episodes) will also air on CW.

What do you think? Have you watched the Wild Cards series on The CW or CBC in Canada? Are you glad this show has been picked up for a third season?

